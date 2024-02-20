Trump, Putin, and the murder of Alexei Navalny | Editorial

The murder of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a remote Arctic penal colony should remind Republicans in Washington that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is a cold-blooded killer who remains a danger to the free world.

Allowing Putin to murder critics and invade countries with impunity will only embolden him. Enablers, including Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and MAGA Republicans, are making a grave mistake by siding with a dictator who fears freedom and hates the West.

How Navalny, 47, died may never be known. But this much is clear: Putin wanted him dead. In 2020, Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-made nerve agent. Putin denied any involvement, but Navalny duped a Kremlin agent into explaining how they tried to kill him.

After recovering from the poisoning, Navalny returned to Russia where he was promptly arrested at the border, convicted on manufactured charges, and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Advertisement

Through it all, Navalny was brave and fearless. Some may say Navalny was reckless to return to Russia knowing he would get arrested and likely die in prison. But as he wrote in a Facebook post last month, “I don’t want to give up either my country or my beliefs.”

Navalny rose to prominence by exposing the greed, graft, and corruption of Putin and his allies. He was a charismatic leader who envisioned a “beautiful Russia of the future” that was free from Putin’s harsh tyranny.

Navalny’s death comes six weeks before Putin faces election. While Putin was certain to be reelected, he feared what Navalny stood for. Navalny’s death comes at a key inflection point in the war with Ukraine and the broader fight for democracy around the world.

If Putin is victorious, he may invade other countries, provoking a broader war in Europe. Stopping Putin would tame a tyrant, maintain peace, strengthen the NATO alliance, and preserve American leadership.

Just a year ago, Putin was badly weakened and trapped. His unprovoked invasion of Ukraine was an unmitigated disaster. Mercenary fighters had staged a mutiny. The vaunted Russian military was in retreat after 315,000 soldiers were wounded or killed.

But U.S. support for Ukraine has begun to waver, thanks in large part to pressure on the GOP from Trump, who has long been enthralled with Putin. Republican lawmakers spent the fall dragging their feet over supplying military aid to Ukraine.

The delay has enabled Russia to gain momentum in Ukraine. If Trump is elected in November, Putin will almost certainly crush Ukraine and perhaps look to challenge other NATO countries. Indeed, Trump has failed to condemn Navalny’s death, let alone criticize Putin.

Under normal times, House Speaker Mike Johnson would immediately call Congress back into session to approve the $95 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that the Senate already passed. Instead, Johnson let the House go on a two-week recess without providing the support Ukraine needs to fend off Russia’s bloody invasion. It is a disgrace that Johnson, who once said Trump was unfit to be president, is now doing the bidding of the former president, and by extension, Putin.

Navalny’s killing should give the Biden administration the needed push to supply Ukraine with the long-range ballistic missiles known as ATACMS. The U.S. has been slow to provide Ukraine with F-16s, tanks, and other weapons needed to win the war.

If the U.S. abandons Ukraine now, Russia could win the war within months, if not weeks.

If the U.S. abandons Ukraine now, Russia could win the war within months, if not weeks, according to Biden administration officials. Such inaction would be a dark day in U.S. history.

Standing up to Russia would be the best way to avenge Navalny’s death. His bravery should be a lesson for all elected officials in the U.S. The same goes for voters who support freedom and democracy. As Navalny said, even if he died, “You’re not allowed to give up.”