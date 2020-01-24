Diverting the already limited resources for public education to religious and private schools would be disastrous. Such a decision would further decimate public education, creating even more inequity and inflicting damage on children like English language learners, in addition to children with disabilities and other physical, intellectual, or social limitations who are cut off from private school options. It would fly in the face of the bedrock separation of church and state, as well as the need for accountability and transparency of public money.