New Jersey sanctuary advocates seem particularly up in arms about the state’s September enactment of one of a number of gun regulations signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. This “red flag” measure enables law enforcement to keep firearms away from a person whom a state Superior Court judge has determined poses a danger to themselves or others. State officials said Thursday that 198 temporary orders and 100 final orders had been granted as of Feb. 4 under the state’s Extreme Risk Protective Order Act. How many firearms actually have been confiscated temporarily or permanently as a result of those orders is unclear, but it’s safe to assume that virtually all of the estimated one million owners of legal guns in New Jersey still have their weapons.