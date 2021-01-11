The transit agency has lost nine workers to COVID-19 and has done an admirable job of continuing to provide service during the pandemic. As the number of vaccinations reaches a critical mass and the pandemic comes under control, perhaps as soon as this summer, the city and the region will need a reliable and safe transit system even if traditional commuting patterns remain disrupted. SEPTA, described in a pre-pandemic analysis by Econsult Solutions as crucial to the regional economy, can only help enable commercial, cultural, and social life to fully recover if it has the resources, and the flexibility, to respond to changing needs.