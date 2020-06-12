Although $660 billion has been committed by Congress, the SBA reported Monday that only $500 billion in loans to 4.5 million firms have so far been approved by lending institutions. Relentless banking industry consolidation has disrupted local connections between lenders and small businesses, particularly in communities of color where even successful family firms sometimes struggle to access capital. No wonder an analysis released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart suggests the pandemic’s economic impact is being disproportionately felt in Philadelphia’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods, with a large number of job losses among workers of color in lower-paying positions.