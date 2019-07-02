Being removed from the community and held in a cell goes against the human condition, but there are specific practices that are more damaging than others. Chief among them is the use of solitary confinement — locking people alone for 23 hours a day, for days, weeks, months, or even years at a time. According to standards endorsed by the United Nations, solitary confinement of more than 15 days amounts to torture and can cause irreparable harm.