Some ignored this law, which probably explains why there aren’t even more new HIV cases. Philadelphia and Allegheny counties authorized programs locally. Since 2012, the Lancaster Harm Reduction Project has been operating a mobile syringe exchange program in Lancaster — functioning as an open secret. The program has since expanded into Harrisburg and York. But elsewhere in Pennsylvania, syringe access is scarce -- including Crawford, Luzerne, and Cambria Counties, which the Center for Diseases Control identified as among the highest-risk counties for an HIV outbreak in the country.