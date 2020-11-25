At the top of the list: frontline workers, those who, as coronavirus cases rise, can’t stay at home. They are healthcare workers who must enter the rooms of COVID-19 patients when everyone else must stay away. They are workers at the postal service, grocery stores, and gas stations that keep society operating. They are teachers of daycare centers and elementary schools who continue to provide indoor instruction, and the staff members of nursing home facilities who work amidst outbreaks and loss. They are the cooks, wait staff, and bartenders who allow us to have moments of normalcy of outdoor dining. They are SEPTA and Regional Rail drivers and conductors that keep the city moving. They are firefighters and police officers.