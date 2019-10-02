Perhaps without intending to, Oh also has sparked our interest in why certain medical treatments, or any medical treatment, sought by private individuals, somehow become of public interest merely because the medical insurance involved is part of a benefits package for municipal employees. Idealistically or naively, but also wrongly, the councilman seems to believe that simply being a taxpayer (or an elected officeholder) confers upon one a veto power over someone else’s health coverage. Just because that someone is someone they dislike? A preposterous notion like this is best left to sci-fi, or to the apparently feverish imaginations of some writers at far-right sites like OneNewsNow, where accounts of the supposedly malevolent machinations of LGBTQ Americans and their allies are a crowd-pleasing staple.