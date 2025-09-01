Trump’s ruinous labor policies mirror his scorn for America’s workers | Editorial

Last Labor Day, Donald Trump celebrated workers in a social media post as a “Shining Example of Hard Work and Ingenuity.”

But one year later, Trump has shown nothing but scorn for workers.

In January, Trump rescinded a 60-year-old worker protection rule that prohibited government contractors from discriminating in their hiring, firing, promotion, or pay practices.

In March, Trump revoked a Biden administration order that increased the minimum wage to $15 an hour for workers on federal contracts.

Trump’s (anti-) Labor Department has also cut funding and programs that protect workers from wage theft and discrimination. Job training and workplace safety initiatives have been slashed, along with 20% of the department’s staff.

Overall, Trump has taken dozens of steps that hurt federal workers. That is on top of the 300,000 federal workers who lost their jobs for no legitimate reason.

Trump budget director Russell Vought, the architect of Project 2025 who has overseen much of the slashing, stated the goal two years ago: “We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected.”

Mission accomplished.

Thousands of workers have had their lives upended. Many are confronting panic, stress, sleepless nights, and depression. Some have died by suicide.

All the pain produced no gain. The so-called Department of Government Efficiency left many agencies more inefficient.

The $2 trillion in savings Elon Musk initially promised turned out to be around $15 billion — or 0.2% of federal spending. For a government that spends $7 trillion a year, the savings are not even a rounding error.

But the fallout has rippled far beyond Washington to red states as far away as Alaska and right here in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Public service workers are not the only ones hurting this Labor Day.

Trump’s foolish and erratic tariff policies forced many private employers to slash hiring, as well. College graduates have faced one of the worst job markets in years as companies struggle with uncertainty over Trump’s hourly machinations.

Layoffs have hit a variety of industries, including energy, finance, manufacturing, and retail. Major companies have cut jobs, including Amazon, Citigroup, Disney, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, and Walmart.

Trump’s zigzagging trade policies threaten nearly half a trillion dollars in investment in factories, plants, production facilities, and research and development, according to a Joint Economic Committee — Minority report.

Keep in mind that the labor strife is driven by one man. Trump inherited an economy that added 16 million jobs during the Biden administration, and in October was called “the envy of the world.”

But within months, job growth slowed to a trickle. Instead of facing reality, Trump snapped. He falsely claimed the jobs report was “rigged,” and fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics for doing her job.

Trump has also taken direct aim at migrant workers at the bottom of the labor market. His cruel — and often illegal — mass deportation initiative has upended the daily lives of millions of families.

Even those not in his crosshairs have been impacted. The agriculture, construction, hospitality, and senior care industries are struggling with labor shortages.

The loss of workers has hurt business owners who backed Trump, underscoring the president’s disregard for even his MAGA base.

The labor shortage and tariffs also hurt the working class by driving up prices on everything from shoes to beer to toilet paper. Food prices have increased nearly every month since Trump returned to the White House, especially on coffee, beef, and bananas.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill largely benefited corporations and people making more than $1 million. There has been no effort to raise wages, promote pay equity, or bolster financial security for the working class.

If anything, Trump’s policies are going to make things worse.

Thousands of foreign students are getting turned away, while more than 60,000 immigrants are now being detained.

Yet, Trump and the Republicans who control Congress have made no effort to fix an immigration system that has been broken for decades.

The immigrant population — a lifeblood that has long fueled economic growth and distinguished American dynamism — has decreased for the first time in 50 years.

The historic drop could increase budget deficits as the U.S. workforce ages and population growth slows.

On this Labor Day, workers should know Trump does not have their back.