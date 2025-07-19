Whether he survives the Epstein scandal or not, Trump has shown his true colors to the MAGA faithful | Editorial

Donald Trump’s return to the White House was fueled by his spreading endless lies and conspiracies.

So, for those who believe in facts and the American Experiment, watching Trump’s MAGA supporters finally turn on him over his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files is the sweetest kind of schadenfreude.

But whether he survives yet another scandal misses the bigger point that the Epstein controversy has exposed: Trump doesn’t care about anyone but himself — not even his MAGA base.

Up until now, Trump has managed to fool the faithful. But will they continue to swallow his snake oil?

People are right to demand accountability. But let’s get real about any fact-finding. After tens of thousands of lies, no one should expect the truth from Trump — especially since he was friends with Epstein.

Even if the full truth came out, would the MAGA base be able to tell facts from fiction?

After all, Trump — along with Fox News, Alex Jones, Facebook, Elon Musk’s X, and others — has injected so much misinformation into the public square that many of the president’s supporters do not know what to believe.

Trump embraced and amplified fringe QAnon conspiracies, including that the U.S. government, media, and banks are controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global sex trafficking ring — a fantastical farce that 25% of the GOP have bought into.

But the Epstein case is about more than politics. It is an epic tragedy involving real lives. Vulnerable young girls were used and abused by Epstein and his rich and powerful friends, who walked away.

Many in the MAGA World expected Trump would expose it all. After all, the day Epstein was found dead in his prison cell, Trump shared a social media post that linked his death to former President Bill Clinton.

During his first administration, Trump promised to “drain the swamp” and expose the “deep state.” Didn’t happen — just like he didn’t “lock her up.”

Trump’s second term is about “retribution.” He stocked his administration with unqualified lackeys who would do whatever he wanted. None of it is designed to help his MAGA supporters, but for Trump, it’s all part of the bread and circuses.

Several promoted the Epstein conspiracy, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, a right-wing podcaster who somehow is now the deputy FBI director.

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk right now.”

The MAGA base was stoked.

But earlier this month, Bondi’s U.S. Justice Department said Epstein did not maintain a “client list,” and no more files related to the investigation would be made public.

The big Epstein reveal turned into Geraldo Rivera opening Al Capone’s empty vault.

MAGA World exploded.

Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson ripped the administration’s handling of the case. Laura Loomer warned the Epstein case could “consume” Trump’s presidency.

Even normally supine House Speaker Mike Johnson called for the release of the Epstein files.

Trump initially dismissed the backlash and told everyone to move on. But the die-hard faithful suddenly refused to follow their leader.

That’s when Trump turned on his MAGA base, calling them “stupid” and “foolish.” In a rambling social media post, Trump wrote, “I don’t want their support anymore!”

For good measure, Trump sprinkled in his usual deflection points, calling the Epstein imbroglio a “hoax” and “scam.” When that failed, he turned to an old chestnut: Blame the Democrats.

It’s probably too much to ask, but the MAGA camp may want to reassess their support for Trump. An honest look will show that what the president has been selling has nothing to do with making America great again, now or ever.

Trump managed to win in 2016 after he manipulated and misled millions of vulnerable people who were apprehensive about NAFTA, the 2008 global financial crisis, the opioid epidemic, the pandemic, social media, a Black man in the White House, and the prospect of a woman in charge.

His administration was in constant chaos, alienated allies, mismanaged the pandemic, tried to overturn the 2020 election, and fueled an insurrection. Trump left office in disgrace and was rated one of the worst presidents in history.

But the MAGA movement’s staunch support enabled Trump to escape impeachments, launch an insurrection, dodge criminal indictments, and return to office.

In just a few months, Trump has cowed Republicans in Congress, strong-armed law firms, upended higher education, bullied billionaires, threatened judges, and tamed the media. Even the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court keeps rolling over for him.

Many go along because they profit or are in power thanks to Trump’s loyal supporters. They know the truth that the Constitution has been trampled, but would rather sell out American democracy for fear of standing up to an authoritarian.

The Democrats deserve blame, as well. They lost many working-class voters to a tax-dodging billionaire who only cares about the rich and big businesses. Until Democrats figure out how to broaden their appeal, they will play the role of the Washington Generals.

For now, the Epstein backlash is a problem of Trump’s own making. It remains to be seen if he can still stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody without losing any supporters.

Or perhaps Trump has finally shot himself in the foot.