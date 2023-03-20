As an indictment looms, Trump recklessly stokes the flames of discord, and the GOP shrugs | Editorial

Donald Trump took to social media to announce he “will be arrested on Tuesday” for his role in hush money payments to an adult film star days before he was elected president in 2016.

Prior to Trump’s scandal-plagued White House tenure, it would be shocking for a former president of the United States to be indicted, fingerprinted, and sit for a mugshot. But given the multiple criminal investigations swirling around Trump, news of a possible indictment is not a surprise.

But two pieces of the story stand out as irresponsible and dangerous.

First, that Trump implored his rabid followers in all caps to “PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

While the First Amendment guarantees the right to peaceful protests, the tenor of Trump’s call to action, echoed his use of social media to incite a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Clearly, Trump does not care about the death and destruction he caused, or the more than 1,000 of his supporters who have been arrested so far, including roughly 350 who have been sent to prison.

Second, and perhaps more reckless, is how many Republican officials who know better, continue to genuflect to the twice-impeached Trump while they imperil our democracy. Instead of letting the legal process play out, the GOP undermines trust in American institutions by fueling Trump’s lies and gaslighting.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said an indictment of Trump would be “an outrageous abuse of power” and threatened an investigation into whether federal funds were being used for “politically motivated prosecutions.” Since this is a state prosecution overseen by the Manhattan district attorney, this is an empty threat coming from an empty suit.

As if reading from the same GOP talking points, former Vice President Mike Pence said, “Here we go again. Another politically charged prosecution against the former president of the United States.” Pence, you may recall, is someone whom Trump nearly had killed. He wants history to hold Trump accountable, since he and the majority in the GOP won’t.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, (R., N.Y.), the third-ranking House Republican, called the news of Trump’s likely indictment “unAmerican.” She added “the radical Left has reached a dangerous new low of Third World countries.” Stefanik, once a Trump critic, sold her soul for power. Now, she can’t grasp how the rule of law applies to everyone in America, even one of the worst presidents in history.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R., S.C.) said, “They’re making stuff up that they never used against anybody because they hate Trump.” This coming from a guy who once called Trump a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” and predicted “if we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.”

If Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicts Trump, it will be up to a jury to decide his guilt or innocence.

Michael D. Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, financial crimes and lying to Congress and went to prison for his role in paying the adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to not go public about her brief affair with Trump. Daniels said the relationship began in 2006 — about four months after Melania Trump gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron.

During Cohen’s sentencing, federal prosecutors said Trump directed the illegal payments to avoid another sex scandal just before the 2016 election. At the time, federal prosecutors did not bring charges against Trump because Justice Department guidelines say a sitting president cannot be indicted.

If Bragg brings charges, the case against Trump is not a slam dunk. It will lead to more political division, especially since Trump will likely use any charges to fire up his base, raise money, and claim a witch hunt.

Regardless of the outcome, accountability is needed. There is no stopping Trump from going lower, but the GOP could help its tarnished brand by letting justice take its course.