Give Trump full credit for the Israel-Hamas hostages deal. But will a lasting peace take hold? | Editorial

President Donald Trump deserves credit for the current ceasefire in the bloody war in Gaza and freeing the remaining hostages.

But the military and human cost of the war was steep, and big questions remain.

Such as: How long will the ceasefire last? Will an Arab-Muslim peace force be sufficient to disarm Hamas and police the strip so Israel’s troops can pull out?

Will Israelis and Palestinians ever find a formula for peaceful co-existence? Can the concept of a two-state solution be resurrected after all the horrors of the past two years, and who will provide the security guarantees to both sides that would make it feasible?

Can Israel repair the frayed relationship with the many countries — and the many Americans — who supported the initial response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, but became dismayed by Israel’s mass killing and starvation of Gazan civilians?

Trump traveled to Israel to take a victory lap with his team of negotiators who brokered the ceasefire. There was much welcome joy and relief as Hamas released all 20 of the remaining living hostages and Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Trump falsely blusters about ending six or seven, and now eight wars, but on this ceasefire, he was the driving force.

But the road to the release of the hostages was long and painful, and the future remains uncertain. Hamas instigated the human tragedy two years ago with its brutal attack, killing nearly 1,200 Israelis and taking more than 250 hostages.

Israel was right to respond. But instead of just targeting the Hamas terror network, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waged a pitiless assault that turned the Gaza Strip into rubble. Homes, schools and hospitals were leveled. Roads and infrastructure were destroyed.

More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, a figure that includes combatants and many women and children, according to local health officials. Around 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced, roughly 90% of the population, while famine and disease are widespread.

Netanyahu’s actions divided and isolated Israel, while eroding support throughout the United States. Did Netanyahu win the battle only to lose hearts and minds at home and respect for Israel abroad?

Before the war, Netanyahu faced bribery and corruption charges in Israel’s courts. Now, he stands accused of international war crimes, while an increasing number of countries have formally recognized Palestinian statehood.

Trump forced Netanyahu and Hamas into accepting the ceasefire. Trump’s 20-point peace plan largely mirrors the one put forward by the Biden administration, but it seems to have been able to accomplish what an earlier iteration of the plan never could.

The hostage-ceasefire agreement was only the first phase of Trump’s deal with the toughest, and least detailed points yet to come.

It remains to be seen if the Israeli leader and Hamas can keep the peace. Both are dishonest brokers with more to gain by fighting.

It also remains to be seen if Trump will stay engaged with the peace effort. After all, he is easily distracted by what he sees on Fox News and while constantly dashing off social media posts, running from one fire to the next, often starting many of them.

Trump’s plate is full of self-inflicted fights, including on-and-off tariffs, mass deportations, sending federal troops into cities, indicting political enemies, blowing up tiny boats off the coast of Venezuela and the government shutdown.

Trump quickly loses interest. The drive to make the government more efficient lasted less than 100 days. Talk of seizing control of Greenland and the Panama Canal has faded. Many days have passed since Trump’s repeated promise to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.

To be sure, lasting peace in the Middle East is elusive. Many presidents have tried and failed. It is an intractable problem that requires deft diplomacy and sustained focus — traits not normally associated with Trump.

While Monday was a well-deserved day to celebrate, what comes next?

Who will rebuild the Gaza Strip? More importantly, who will profit from the estimated cost of more than $50 billion?

Many have long believed the road to peace rests in a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. Can that plan be revived?

It is too early to tell. Much has been lost. Monday brought hope.

Whether something good can come from something so horrific remains to be seen.