Five years on, a day that should live in infamy has instead propelled Trump’s grotesque return | Editorial

Jan. 6, 2021, should be a date that lives in infamy, like Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001.

But five years after an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump’s insurrection marches on.

Instead of accountability, Trump parlayed the grotesque events that unfolded on Jan. 6 into an incomprehensible return to power and profiteering.

And ever since, Americans have been forced to endure one battle after another.

It began with Trump rewarding the Jan. 6 insurrectionists by pardoning more than 1,500 attackers who were convicted or charged with crimes, including many who beat police officers and some who have since been charged with new crimes.

The blitzkrieg continued from there.

National Guard troops stormed into cities, creating virtual police states and accomplishing little else. Masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested tens of thousands of immigrants — many with no criminal records — while detaining and beating some legal residents.

Trump has continued to attack the government he swore an oath to protect, causing grave and lasting damage.

Elon Musk’s chain saw-wielding assault on federal agencies failed to root out much fraud or waste, but it did cause massive disruptions to many departments while upending the lives of more than 300,000 workers who lost their jobs.

Trump sicced the U.S. Department of Justice on political enemies, marshaling flimsy criminal cases against them while pardoning cronies. The rule of law — a cornerstone of American democracy — remains under assault.

Meanwhile, the FBI shifted away from investigating terrorist groups and is now said to jokingly stand for Foolish, Belligerent, and Incompetent.

Trump unleashed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to “go wild” on health, medicine, and food. Since taking over the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Kennedy, who has no medical training, has canceled billions of dollars in contracts for medical research, fired thousands of workers, upended vaccine policies that saved millions of lives, and embraced discredited and fringe theories.

Trump has also launched unprovoked attacks overseas, increasing tensions with allies and adversaries while likely inspiring future terrorists.

He ambushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an ally, in the Oval Office, while rolling out the red carpet for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, a wanted war criminal. Instead of aiding Ukraine, Trump is abetting Russia — an epic blunder that risks the peace in Europe that American soldiers helped to secure in World War II.

Trump endorsed Israel’s demolition of Gaza and bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities, a move U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge — and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

Trump has illegally bombed small boats in Central and South America, summarily killing more than 100 alleged drug smugglers without presenting any evidence or trials.

Over the weekend, Trump approved a plan to snatch Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and bring them to the U.S. to face criminal charges.

While no one is shedding tears for Maduro, Trump has no clear plan — or total control — for what comes next. Trump claims the U.S. is going to run Venezuela and take charge of its oil, while spouting loose talk about invading Cuba, Colombia, Mexico, and Greenland.

That sounds like imperialism run amok.

The U.S. is headed into dangerous and uncharted territory because of the failure of Congress, the courts, and voters to hold Trump accountable. The upshot has been to breed further lawlessness.

Trump was impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 riot. But then-Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and most other Republicans in Congress — in a gross dereliction of their sworn duty — voted against convicting him even though many said he was liable.

Trump was also criminally indicted for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, which led to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The case was dropped after he was reelected, but special prosecutor Jack Smith recently told the House Judiciary Committee that a conviction was likely since there was “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Trump brought out the worst in America on Jan. 6. Five years later, the damage continues to grow.