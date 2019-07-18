On Thursday morning, Trump claimed that he did not support the chant. That’s disingenuous. It’s fair to say that Trump planted the seeds for the chant with his tweets from the weekend in which he attacked four progressive freshman Congresswomen of color — Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Omar. Trump wrote: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Bad enough that his facts were wrong (all but Omar were born in the U.S.), Trump invoked a textbook racist attack.