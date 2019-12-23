These successes suggest at the very least that the governor and members of his party can unite and in some cases attract some Republican support on legislation related to some of the nation’s most contentious issues, and can do the right thing for constituents despite the Trump administration’s supposed crackdown on "voter fraud” and its inconsistent positions on criminal justice reform. In Pennsylvania, where Gov. Tom Wolf in September called for marijuana legalization, and some people on probation and parole already are eligible to vote, a grassroots coalition similar to one in the Garden State has mobilized behind the driver’s license issue.