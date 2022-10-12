The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia plans to award the Liberty Medal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next month for his “heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.”

It is difficult to imagine anyone more deserving of this honor. Zelensky has emerged as a Winston Churchill of our time, showing that true leadership is about an unfaltering commitment to democracy and independence in the face of violence and authoritarianism.

The world was reminded of that as Russia ramped up its reckless and inhuman bombing of civilian targets across Ukraine this week.

Zelensky, as he has done since the start of Russia’s unprovoked invasion, was strong and defiant, telling his citizens Monday night that “Ukraine cannot be intimidated.” On Tuesday, Zelensky joined a virtual emergency meeting of G7 leaders where he pleaded for better air defense systems — which must be provided without delay.

Zelensky’s fearlessness has inspired his fellow citizens to mount a valiant defense of their homeland. As a result, the vaunted Russian military has been repeatedly humiliated.

Zelensky has been aided, of course, by strong support from the United States and other NATO members across Europe. President Joe Biden has led the effort to unite the Western coalition and send Ukraine billions of dollars in military aid.

While the war may seem disconnected to many here, the outcome in Ukraine will impact the future of Europe and the United States, as Inquirer Worldview columnist Trudy Rubin documented during her trip there this summer. As one group of volunteers told Rubin during her trip: “They” — the Ukrainians — “are fighting so we” — the rest of the world — “do not have to.”

As we get closer to the Nov. 8 election, it is important to keep in mind how different events here and abroad would have played out if Donald Trump had won in 2020.

Trump remains mysteriously in the thrall of Russian President Vladimir Putin and spent much of his one term as president criticizing NATO. Trump also tried to shake down Zelensky by trying to withhold $400 million in military aid in return for dirt on Biden — leading to Trump’s first impeachment. And recall that Trump called Putin a “genius” after he invaded Ukraine in February.

Given that, it is hard to envision Trump objecting to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Would Trump have looked away at the atrocious war crimes Russia has committed in Ukraine? Would the U.S. have sent Ukraine more than $15 billion in military aid so far? Would NATO be as united, let alone expanding?

Trump began cozying up to Putin as far back as 2013, tweeting that the Russian dictator would be his new best friend if Putin attended the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

Trump’s fawning over Putin continued throughout his presidency. Recall the infamous press conference in Helsinki in 2018 when Trump sided with Putin over the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that found Russia meddled in the election.

The late Sen. John McCain (R., Ariz.) called it “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.” The mild-mannered Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) said Trump “shamed the office of the presidency.”

America’s standing in the free world was likewise diminished under Trump, who demeaned allies and praised dictators. Biden, by contrast, has tried to repair the damage and declared that “America is back.”

But Trump and his allies are still lurking. Scores of election deniers who have worked to undermine democracy in America are on the ballot next month, including at least 10 in Pennsylvania. They include congressional candidates Aaron Bashir, Jim Bognet, John Joyce, Mike Kelly, Dan Meuser, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler, Lloyd Smucker, Glenn “GT” Thompson, and the Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.

Trump himself is toying with running for president again in 2024. Some fear if Republicans take control of Congress, support for Ukraine — and democracy in general — could soften.

Zelensky is set to receive the Liberty Medal on Nov. 7. The following day is Election Day — where the future of democracy, both in Ukraine and in the United States, hangs in the balance.