After Walmart’s welcome announcement last week that it would immediately stop selling certain types of ammunition and would also request that customers in “open carry” states not carry their weapons into the company’s stores, the National Rifle Association’s response was as implacable as it was predictable. What was essentially a reaffirmation of its longstanding declaration of war against even the most commonsense efforts to improve public safety attested to how loyal the NRA remains to the firearms manufacturers that are its most valuable and valued constituency.