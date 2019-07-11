But guess what? Polanski’s actions were “rape rape,” as is what Jeffrey Epstein has been credibly accused of doing. It is the type of sex trafficking that normally occurs in third world countries where young women, desperate to escape their impoverished lives, apply for jobs as domestics and au pairs and are instead sold into slavery. It is the type of financial transaction that occurs when the coyote drags a young Honduran girl across the border and sells her to the highest bidder. It is what happened to the young woman I met from Mali who cried through an asylum hearing last week when she told the judge that her “uncle” made her service his friends until she lost consciousness. And it is a persecution as profound and scarring as the attack on Malala, because it reduces young girls to commodities.