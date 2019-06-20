Then came latest eye roll-worthy moment from the Democratic party. On Wednesday in the midst of a Congressional hearing on reparations for African-Americans, Biden was criticized for pointing to two segregationist senators as examples of colleagues he could work with during an era where “at least there was some civility” in the Senate. (In case you missed it: On the campaign trail, Biden mentioned that he had worked with segregationists James Eastman of Georgia and Herman Talmadge of Mississippi early in his career, noting that “We didn’t agree on much of anything" but still got things done.)