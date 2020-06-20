“I ended up going to MIT to study engineering and earned an MBA degree, too. I’m now a stock investor in Boston,” he wanted me to tell Mr. Elder. “I’m married with three fabulously curious kids. Your classes challenged me and the spirit of your gifted classes shows up in how I teach my kids. ... Also, the Memory Box exercise helped me develop a pretty good memory. I still remember some items and the stories behind them, including the razor, Black&White jar, key, whiteout, bookend, and paint dish(?). Thank you for your work.”