Keith Byrne came to the United States from his native Ireland over a decade ago, with no intention of doing anything more than travel. Then, he met and fell in love with Keren and her young son, and the trajectory of his life changed. They got married, Keith and Keren, who live in Springfield Township, had two more children together, and the couple did everything they could to get right with the immigration system. They hired my friend Joe, and Keith was candid about his past. That past included two incidents of marijuana possession for personal use when he was in his early 20s. These were civil-not criminal-offenses in Ireland. In fact, the language of the law that Keith violated is identical to the language of the law that John Lennon violated in the UK. Keith paid a fine, and because they weren’t considered criminal offenses, he wasn’t even represented by a lawyer.