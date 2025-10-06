Letters to the Editor | Oct. 6, 2025

Warrior ethos

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in his address to the senior leadership of America’s armed forces, advocated America’s warriors behave as brutes and proposed we should disregard the laws of war/Geneva Conventions.

He derided the generations of military leaders who crafted the strongest, most complex, most virtuous all-volunteer military in history as too “woke,” too weak, and too overweight.

Advertisement

He argued that thuggish drill sergeants should be free to abuse our military sons and daughters with impunity to instill fear in the ranks.

Donald Trump followed with a rambling series of lies, foundationless grievances, and his vision for future military engagement.

He proposed that the U.S. military fight a war against “an invasion from within” (classic Third Reich jargon) on the streets of our greatest cities. He mused that the occupation and suppression of our urban populations is a great training opportunity for Hegseth’s brutish troops.

Federal Courts have ruled the occupation of our cities without legitimate predicate is illegal.

Laws of war to respect civilians and combatants represent ideals agreed to by civilized nations.

Geneva Conventions protect American military troops, our sons and daughters, in time of war. The Conventions and our Uniformed Code of Military Justice also assist in maintaining our nobility of purpose.

The perverse “warrior ethos” propounded by this administration is repulsive. Suggesting our military attack our so-called civilian enemies within is chillingly ominous. We desperately need Republican leaders to oppose these threats to our troops and our civilians.

Mike Shivers, Altoona

...

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth called over 800 military generals, admirals and officials away from their commands for the “unprecedented opportunity and honor” to hear directly from the military’s civilian leadership.

I have listened to those speeches and if any of those attending came away with confidence in their “civilian leadership” I would be amazed.

Sending troops into our cities declaring war against the “enemy within” when they are not needed is the act of a tyrant and dictator.

Removing competent officers from their positions, trying to eradicate women from the military when they have served honorably in combat positions for years, removing safeguards for whistleblowers, etc. is not leadership.

The people of our nation, both Republicans and Democrats, need to speak up against Trump and Hegseth.

Pamela Foltz, Chadds Ford

...

Along with the Secretary of Defense, as Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump has the legal authority to summon all top military leaders in the United States and around the world for an unprecedented joint meeting. Despite that, what the president likely does not have is moral leadership or the respect of the military brass who were subjected to his rambling rants.

Ironically for me, what this gathering calls to mind is Trump’s military deferments: four as a student, but, most notably, one during the Vietnam War, for an apparently disabling bone spur. Beyond that, as a public figure, without a day of public service, he said that he did not see John McCain as a military hero. Mr. Trump said that he preferred those who were not captured. He was also reported to say, likely to be true but denied, that those combatants killed in war were “suckers” and “losers.”

The pictures of President Trump standing on stage looking out at the thousands of highly decorated officers and enlisted leaders calls to mind the image, in 1988, of Michael Dukakis sitting in a tank wearing a helmet. President Trump must respect the military and not use it as a political tool.

Joel Chinitz, Philadelphia

Keep kids safe

Nick Elizalde, my grandson, was shot and killed at his high school football game Sept. 27, 2022. Last Monday, Sept. 29, survivors and supporters gathered to memorialize murdered children at the Garden of Love in Aston. We vowed to continue the fight to end gun violence. The following day, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed legislation requiring background checks for the sale and transfer of rifles and shotguns. The bill now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it will surely die. But the House failed by a single vote to pass a red flag law and a ban on undetectable ghost guns. A vote was not called on a bill to ban devices intended to make semiautomatic weapons fire at the same rate as automatic ones. House Minority Leader Jesse Topper (R-Bedford) said that more gun laws will infringe on the constitutional rights of Americans who own and use guns legally. Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence) claims the red flag law violates the state constitution’s provision that the right to bear arms shall not be questioned. Rep. Tim Bonner (R-Mercer) says these bills are not a solution to the problem of guns. What is the solution, fellas? Nick is dead. Pennsylvanians die every day from gun violence, while we wait on you to muster the courage and the will to vote to keep our children and loved ones alive.

Marge LaRue, Aston, laruehouse@verizon.net

Business as usual

In all the multiple and undefined terms of the recently released Trump/Netanyahu plan to deal with Gaza, such as “Gaza to be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza,” (what does that mean, and how and by whom would it be determined what is in their “benefit”?), one provision leaps out crystal clear: Gaza is to be governed by an “apolitical technical committee, headed by President Donald Trump, which will control the redevelopment of Gaza.” OK, there it is, an opportunity for Trump to enrich himself with deals involving his companies or allied companies, or payments from other companies to allow them the permission to build and do business in Gaza. Now I get it.

Linda Falcao, Baltimore, Md.

Lethal force

Is it wrong to kill someone in a hail of bullets for holding a knife? That was just one of the questions I asked myself after bodycam footage was released of a fatal shooting in New Jersey last year. Where were the officers’ tasers? Where was a professional negotiator? Obviously, the victim was suffering a mental crisis. That in itself is proof that a hail of bullets is not warranted.

I lost a family member this way. Gunned down for being mentally unstable with a knife. Seems like overkill.

There needs to be a better way. Oh, wait, there are better ways. They are just not being utilized.

Barry Beck, Turnersville

Justice for Robert Jones

Regarding a recent letter on the fatal shooting of Robert Jones, I hadn’t heard of the case so I looked it up and I seriously doubt if the roles were reversed that Mr. Jones would not have been arrested on the spot. Everyone would have known that a detective had been killed in the wee hours on a dark street. Where is the justice for Mr. Jones and his family? No charges have been filed? Manslaughter, reckless endangerment, obstruction of justice, or falsifying an official record... nothing? I read that a civil suit is being brought against the city. I hope they win. But if they win, it’s another settlement at the taxpayers expense. What about the detective’s culpability? Don’t get me wrong, police — good police — should be lauded and saluted for their heroic service to the public, but this type of situation breeds distrust and certainly doesn’t pass the smell test.

Simone Thornton, Philadelphia

Join the conversation: Send letters to letters@inquirer.com. Limit length to 150 words and include home address and day and evening phone number. Letters run in The Inquirer six days a week on the editorial pages and online.