Letters to the Editor | Dec. 19, 2025

Sad and sickening

I’m still having a hard time wrapping my head around Donald Trump’s vile comments about Rob Reiner’s death. To watch anyone, least of all the president of what was once the most envied country in the world, spew such venom about one deceased man is so far beyond my comprehension that I can only opine that this is the result of envy turned sickness.

And, as the would-be emperor fiddles, our country burns.

We can wait until the midterms and vote, but that will accomplish little.

Why don’t we take another look at the 25th Amendment, it has become obvious that our Congress is too wrapped up in politics to do its job.

Contact your Congress members, contact your representatives, contact the dog catcher if you think it helps.

Philip A. Tegtmeier Sr., Honey Brook

When Charlie Kirk was assassinated, the Trump administration made it a point to go after anyone who criticized Kirk after his death. People lost their jobs over their criticism of Kirk. I think the president should lose his job for criticizing Rob Reiner after the tragic death of him and his wife.

Julio Casiano Jr., Philadelphia

The social media posting by the president with regard to the tragic death of Rob Reiner shows the state of mind of a man who totally lacks compassion, character, and empathy. His hatred has infected this nation and the world in ways never seen before. He’s not making America great; he’s making America hate and that’s not a good thing.

Gerard Iannelli, Haddon Heights

The president of the United States used social media to post a disgusting political attack on Rob Reiner in the aftermath of his killing. Yet following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, he railed against any public comments taking Kirk to task for his racist and misogynist commentary, recommending retaliation against anyone who chose a public forum to tell the truth about Kirk.

Just when you think Trump has reached a low in his absence of shame and decency, he shows us that there is no bottom.

Steven Barrer, Huntingdon Valley, sjbarrer@gmail.com

Season for giving

When disaster strikes, it often happens in the middle of the night, catching families off guard and leaving them with nothing but uncertainty. In those moments, Red Cross volunteers — neighbors from our own community — are there to provide comfort, emergency lodging, and recovery support.

Thanks to donations of money and time, this kind of care happens every eight minutes across the U.S., most often after a home fire.

Whenever it happens, we’ll be there — because of our generous donors and volunteers who help in so many ways. But our mission goes beyond disaster relief; we help patients in need of lifesaving blood, teach critical skills like first aid and CPR, and support veterans and military families navigating unique challenges.

This holiday season, please consider donating at redcross.org. Your gift ensures that when the unexpected happens, families have the support and care they need — because no one should face a disaster alone.

Jennifer Graham, CEO, American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania Region

