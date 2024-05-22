Letters to the Editor | May 22, 2024

Take responsibility

I am writing in reply to Helen Ubiñas’ column, “Parker’s commitment to eliminating traffic deaths rings hollow.” For years, those of us requiring cars as must-have transportation for commuting to work, grocery shopping, keeping medical appointments and other necessities have endured the constant drumbeat of the Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia. It’s always the same: Motor vehicle drivers are reckless and irresponsible, thereby causing the deaths of bicyclists on the streets of Philadelphia.

Again and again, politicians have caved in, to the point that all of our major streets now have reduced traffic lanes with space designated for bicycles only, resulting in unneeded traffic jams and long travel delays. Yet every time I drive my car in Center City, it’s a never-ending obstacle course to avoid cyclists riding against traffic, weaving in and out of cars, rolling through stop signs, not yielding to pedestrians, and ignoring traffic lights. Of course, motor vehicle drivers need to be careful and respectful of bicycle riders. At the same time, riding a bicycle is not a free pass to go where you want, anytime you want, and do what you want on the busy streets of Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Michael Eckstein, Philadelphia

Harm reduction

I hope that Mayor Cherelle L. Parker reads the sensitive and compelling op-ed from Theo Fountain (“I used to live in the Kensington encampment”) and is as moved as I was. There are no easy answers to the homelessness and drug addiction problem, but Fountain’s firsthand account of the harm reduction services he was provided is a positive step. He’s correct in pleading with the city to not cut, but increase, these services to the homeless population. I am delighted that this young man has beaten the odds and is a functioning, working adult who escaped his previous lifestyle. Kudos to Fairmount Pizzeria also for believing in Theo!

Teresa Albert, Willow Grove

. . .

The recent op-ed written by a former drug user on the streets of Kensington demands a reply. Theo Fountain states that he comes from a loving suburban home, yet he chose Kensington to trash our community and torment our residents. Far too many of the people on our streets are from other places. We are the city’s poorest community, mostly Black and brown, but does that make Kensington a suitable landing place for those using drugs? The piece reeks of entitlement for his past behavior here and excuses the actions of those remaining. They’re here by choice. We residents deserve the same quality of life as every other community. Being the city’s containment zone for users must end. Place them into treatment or send them home. We’ve had enough. The writer offered no apology for the harm he and his fellows have done to our community. No surprise, we’re only Kensington.

Alfred Klosterman, Philadelphia

Plea for Biden

In the summer of 2022, the 80th General Convention of the Episcopal Church passed Resolution C039, which recognized “the right of the State of Israel to exist,” condemned “the continued occupation, segregation and oppression of the Palestinian people,” and urged the president of the United States and the U.S. Congress to “take action to oppose Israeli laws and practices that result in the unequal rights for two peoples.” But since October of last year, tolerance of “unequal rights” has exploded into horrific violence and war, as increased antisemitism and Islamophobia spread in our own country and across the world. Plead with President Joe Biden to end U.S. participation in this war.

Andrew Mills, Lower Gwynedd

Symbolic change

We recently read that Germantown Friends School decided to ban a cease-fire banner with the Palestinian watermelon symbol. According to the article, some Jewish parents complained. Across the United States, Palestinian American speakers are being canceled along with symbols of a Palestinian state. Many of these bans undermine a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Every state has symbols of statehood. The Palestinian flag and watermelon are symbols of a nation-state. The emergence of the symbols is to affirm statehood and the demand for independence. Those who say they favor a two-state solution must accept the symbols of Palestinian statehood. Discomfort with those symbols may indicate a resistance to a Palestinian state. It’s imperative that we challenge this discomfort.

Embracing the symbols of Palestinian statehood isn’t an empty gesture. It is a tangible step toward fostering mutual understanding and, ultimately, a just and lasting peace for all peoples in the region. Acknowledging and embracing these symbols affirms the dignity and rights of the Palestinian people. However uncomfortable some in our society may be with anything other than a one-state solution, we must recognize the fight for the dignity of all people. Bringing back the cease-fire banner is one way Germantown Friends School can show its commitment to inclusivity and acceptance. We hope it acts soon.

Art Haywood, state senator, and Jude Husein, director of state advocacy, Pa. State Senate

Off brand

I suspect it may be sacrilege to criticize the new City Connect uniforms, but I guess I’m old school — the signature Phillies red and white does it for me. Have the Yankees ever departed from their classic pinstripes to appease some momentary urge to freshen up the brand?

Richard W. Holmes, Huntingdon Valley

Trickle down

Regarding the news that professional sports venues don’t pay real estate taxes. What a great distinction for Philly: The ultra rich owners of professional sports teams get a tax break that siphons millions of dollars away from city government and the school system in the poorest big city in America. Yet more welfare for the wealthiest!

Debra Weiner, Quakertown

Hire green

Here we go again. Mayor Cherelle L. Parker is creating yet another committee (and probably padding it with yet more spouses, partners, and friends of incumbents). How about instead of putting 38 people on her “Clean and Green Cabinet,” a committee that will likely talk and plan and report itself and all of us into a stupor, she sees to the hiring of 38 unemployed Philadelphians who need income and benefits and who can take to our dirty streets and parks with brooms, bags, shovels, energy, and drive? That might actually accomplish the day-to-day, worthy work of cleaning and greening our cityscape.

Beth Z. Palubinsky, Philadelphia

Upside down

I am outraged there was an upside-down American flag hung outside Justice Samuel Alito’s house just days after insurrectionists invaded the U.S. Capitol. Obviously, he should recuse himself from all cases involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. More than that, he should resign or be impeached. I say this because those who attacked the Capitol were violently trying to overturn an election, even though there had been over 60 court cases finding that the election was not stolen. Several of those cases were presided over by judges Donald Trump appointed. It goes without saying that a U.S. Supreme Court justice, of all people, should support the rule of law. We adjudicate election disputes through arguments in courtrooms, not with weapons in the streets. Justice Alito’s willingness to align himself with those who chose violence over the rule of law is disqualifying. Again, he should resign or be impeached. When I see justices unwilling to uphold the rule of law, I fear for the future of our country.

Ashley Montague, Philadelphia

Join the conversation: Send letters to letters@inquirer.com. Limit length to 200 words and include home address and day and evening phone number. Letters run in The Inquirer six days a week on the editorial pages and online.