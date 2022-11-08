Philly proud

I am glad and proud of all of the Phillies. Thanks for a great World Series run! So much Philly phun you gave us — and nun fun at joyful prayer. We are still glad and Philly proud of you and our Philly phans, rejoicing in our Philly streets with childlike glee! Ongoing prayer beams stronger than lasers to you and your loving families. Heartfelt congratulations to a fine Astros team and manager Dusty Baker. Both teams and managers inspired us with their style and grace.

Sister Fran Small, Malvern

Thank you so much for the sweet opportunity to enjoy the postseason. The Phillies gave us so much joy, excitement, and pleasure! First, winning the wild card was incredible. We were stoked. But then you guys wowed us again and again. What an amazing run. Thank you for giving us a team to love and root for. It was magical!

Ellen McCaffrey, Horsham

Save the trees

The Nov. 4 article, “Storied Main Line estate becomes a battleground,” on the clear-cutting of trees on the Oakwell property, showcases the need to preserve this priceless environmental treasure. Hundred-year-old trees on those 10 acres act as a sink to remove CO2 and help store rainwater. Planting young seedlings will not prevent the excess rainwater that will flood roads in the area. This property needs to be saved to give future residents of the township green space and not another asphalt parking lot. The fields slated for young athletes will be wasted if it means less fresh air for them to breathe.

Fred Maccherone, Moorestown, macchero54@gmail.com

GOP, NRA complicit in gun violence

Jennifer Stefano’s column, “Dem’s hypocrisy on crime,” focused on how Democrats have done nothing to stop the crime wave sweeping the country. While I agree that it seems like nothing is being done, there is no mention of the fact that every single effort by Democrats to control the accessibility of guns has been thwarted by Republicans. The Republican Party is owned by the NRA and its radical gun-loving followers, and this is the key to the growth of gun violence. In every other country where access to guns is strictly controlled, gun violence does not exist as a major cause of violence and death. This column is just another Republican attempt to ignore the facts to push their attempts to take over and ruin our democracy.

Lew Osterhoudt, Phoenixville

Where’s the voting info?

Over the past two months, I have seen hundreds of campaign ads for both parties’ candidates. What I haven’t seen is a single ad helping voters to vote. No mention of poll opening and closing times in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. No instructions on voting by mail or how to fill out mail-in ballots. Fortunately, I found and saved the sample ballot that I received in the mail — which was buried in a pile of junk mail and ads. I will vote in person. If there are ballots that are cast but not counted because of being incorrectly filled out, don’t blame the voter. Blame both political parties and the media for not educating voters.

Jim McGogney, Marlton, hiprofessor@gmail.com

