Chaput’s comments didn’t sit well with some critics, who took the words “only a fool can believe that gun control will solve the problem of mass violence” out of context to paint Chaput as tone-deaf and heartless. But the point of his comments was that the real problem in society is a complete abandonment of clear moral standards, and our increasing disrespect for human life. Guns are a part of that conversation. So is racism. So is mental illness. So, for that matter, are abortion, euthanasia, the over-sexualization of children, family breakdown, and all of the things Chaput mentions.