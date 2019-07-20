The sky is a wondrous frontier, which is why the space shuttle era delivered such an adrenaline rush to my generation. We experienced the first shuttle (Columbia, 1981), then the shuttle that exploded in midair while we watched as kids (Challenger, 1986), and all that came after. I told Drew how my jaw dropped last year when I saw, in a Northern Virginia annex of the National Air and Space Museum, the Space Shuttle Discovery with its beautifully blackened belly.