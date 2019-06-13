This summer marks the fifth anniversary of my mother’s death, and I have only just now started to grieve in the way that she deserves. For the first few years, I absorbed the great weight of my grief by looking elsewhere. It was impossible to look directly into the pit of sadness that her death created, because even my affirming faith in an afterlife was not enough to blunt the trauma to my heart. I made a deliberate attempt not to think of her, other than to remember her on birthdays and anniversaries and write pithy comments on social media like “as long as we remember them, they are not dead.”