In honor of February being National Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month & my Mom’s birthday month 😇, I felt it was finally time to share HER story. While the details of the domestic abuse that led up to her death will always be hard for me to digest, I know the information could help to save someone else’s life before it’s too late. Due to the length of the story (published in Philadelphia Inquirer Magazine in 2002) this will be a 4 part IGTV series. This is part 1/4 🎥