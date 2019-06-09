The ghosts of Christos and Panagiota Panaritis were there — two people I had last seen in this very room dancing, in the flesh, at my sister’s wedding in 1989. They died in quick succession a few years later, me in my early 20s when dad had a fatal heart attack, and mom died of pancreatic cancer just months after the ambulance had come for dad. These once-penniless Greek immigrants from postwar Europe were tired and young and still working way too hard when it ended abruptly. That’s how life goes for some people.