Mueller is a war hero, a veteran of the same conflict as James Stockdale and someone who served this country with distinction for over a half century. It is fine to disagree with the actions of men who enter the public arena, and it would have been fine to criticize Mueller on substance. I’ve done so on many occasions. But the disgusting lack of respect shown to Mueller was an example of the tragic amnesia that afflicts us when we make partisan enemies of national heroes.