Also really happening: the coronavirus pandemic; political and social unrest on a massive scale; mass unemployment; no hugs for Grandma for fear of killing her with COVID-19; no vaccine for the disease that has killed more than 150,000 Americans since March; little to no in-person school for millions of children as autumn nears, due to said disease; no idea how parents will stay employed or keep their kids from rotting on the couch while, it is hoped, all remain alive; a presidential election in which the incumbent appears unwilling, should he lose, to vacate the premises.