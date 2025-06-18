Pennsylvanians rely on transit. Here’s how SEPTA cuts could affect residents.

Janice Tosto

Germantown

“I’m very fortunate that I live in a transit-rich area. I remember when COVID hit, and SEPTA had that so-called lifeline service. They shut down this train (the Chestnut Hill West Line). Some of the buses I needed were no longer running. It was disastrous. If these cuts go into effect, it’s going to be just like it was during COVID. That scares me, because at that time, I really couldn’t get to places.”

Evine Hanberry

Strawberry Mansion

“I take SEPTA when I need to get downtown for my medical appointments. I don’t drive. I ride horses. Did you ever see the movie Concrete Cowboy? Well I’m in the movie. SEPTA and the horses are both part of our Strawberry Mansion community.”

Joey Mascio

South Street

“I use SEPTA every day, being on medication-assisted treatment, and also to attend NA meetings. Making it to the clinic is life or death for us. Missing a day of medication can cause us to go back to heroin. It is essential to my recovery not to break this routine. When I was in active addiction, I made horrible choices. Working and contributing were on the back burner. Today I have that trust back, I am a productive, responsible person, and I am not willing to give that up!”

Michelle Montalvo

East Falls

“I never expected to make Philadelphia my home. However, the bonds I formed in such a short time made the decision to settle down here an easy one. Every opportunity I’ve had was made possible by access to safe and reliable transportation.

“I’ve now spent 16 years living car-free in Philadelphia. I bought my first home in a neighborhood I love, knowing SEPTA would get me where I needed to go. The life I live here is special because it was unattainable in the car-dependent city where I grew up.”

Jeron ‘Jay’ Williams

Strawberry Mansion

“I’ve been catching SEPTA for as long as I can remember. Running for buses to get to movie theaters, taking the Broad Street Line to my first concert. I see SEPTA as a sibling rather than a service. SEPTA connects me to my family in my hometown of Chester. The fact that SEPTA is staring down the barrel makes me sad. SEPTA is part of the fabric of my life.”

Harrison Finberg

Passyunk Square

“For the past decade, I’ve been building housing in Philadelphia almost exclusively along SEPTA’s Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line, with a focus on creating dense, affordable, transit-oriented projects. They have been designed to take advantage of high-capacity transit infrastructure, allowing for more housing in walkable neighborhoods without overburdening roadways or parking.

“If the proposed SEPTA service cuts go into effect, they will seriously undermine the viability of these developments and upend years of planning aimed at delivering affordability and livability through access to reliable public transportation.”

Fae Ehsan

Point Breeze

“Since my daughter was born, we’ve relied on SEPTA to get us places. We go to the park and the farmers market, but also to the pediatrician and to school. SEPTA has been a lifeline for our family, allowing us to get to and from important places and fun places alike. On the bus, trolley, and train, my daughter gets to meet people from all walks of life, and because she’s a charmer, she’s had many joyful conversations with strangers. My daughter’s world has broadened because of public transit.

“If the state legislature fails to fund SEPTA, our lives will become much more difficult and much smaller. We’ll likely have to purchase a car, a huge expense for us, not to mention the corresponding expenses that come with a new car. Plus, my daughter’s exposure to the world will be severely curbed. These cuts would change our lives for the worse. Please fund SEPTA!”

Sylvia Odhner

Horsham, Montgomery County

“I live in Horsham and I use SEPTA whenever I travel into the city, including buses, subways, trolleys, and Regional Rail. The proposed 9 p.m. rail curfew will keep me away from a lot of the community events I regularly attend.

“I also know plenty of adults who live here in the suburbs and can’t drive or don’t have access to cars, including both of my siblings. Some of them rely on SEPTA as their main mode of transportation. They choose banks, doctors, and jobs based on where the buses go. Cutting bus routes will disrupt their lives.“