While I will always remain appreciative of our straight allies, when it comes to policy, there’s no better advocate for our community than a member of our own community. But I’m not talking about more cisgender, white gay men running for office. The white G, in LGBT, has commanded this conversation and its direction for too long. If we are to grow as a community, and garner new levels of understanding and acceptance, we need to diversify the representation we have in local, state, and federal government. We need more people of color with a gavel when discriminatory legislation comes up on the docket. We need transgender individuals on the Senate floor when the White House wants to take away your right to serve in the military. We need women in positions of influence when the state threatens their right to choose. Only when we have consistent representation in all aspects of our government will the LGBTQ community take the next step toward equality.