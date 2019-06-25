About a month ago, to pay a tree service company, medical researcher Devida Long put a check for $1,800 in the mailbox at Midvale and McMichael. When she was billed by the tree service, she found that the check had been deposited in an account at Bryn Mawr Trust, even though it had not been endorsed. Long notified her bank, as well as police and postal authorities. Her check “was still addressed to the tree service,” she says. Her bank, Bank of America, needs to take that up with Bryn Mawr Trust.