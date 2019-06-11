Beginning in October 2020, Pennsylvanians will need Real ID driver’s licenses to board a domestic airline flight (you still will need a passport for overseas flights), or to enter a military installation, or a federal facility such as a courthouse. Real ID is available now, and the best time to get it is when you are renewing your license, which is what I did. The license renewal costs $30.50, plus a one-time $30 charge for Real ID. You are not required to enroll in Real ID.