This tension between wanting to stop the scourge of suicide and not wanting to normalize it in our customs and acknowledgements has always been a problem for those left behind. I didn’t even know about my great grandfather’s death until I was in my early 20s, but I always sensed there was something wrong by the sadness in my grandmother’s eyes when she talked about her father. The pain was compounded by the Catholic church’s position, which prohibited burial in consecrated ground to those who took their own lives. Since the 1960s that custom has thankfully been eliminated, but you can imagine the anguish it caused to a devoutly Italian Catholic family in the early part of the last century.