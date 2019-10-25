The partisan nature of the Democrats' inquiry will backfire in a number of ways. For one thing, it allows Republicans to make the case to the American people that the process is unfair. If the facts are on the Democrats' side, they have nothing to fear from transparency and due process. Second, their partisan behavior has given the president justification to refuse to cooperate with the investigation, just as President Dwight Eisenhower refused to cooperate with the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954. And finally, it has made it easier for congressional Republicans to rally around the president. Right now, Republicans are more torn about Trump's Syria policy than they are about his impeachment inquiry. By failing to show even a modicum of fairness, Democrats have turned impeachment into a game of shirts vs. skins.