It took only two selections in Monday’s Major League Baseball first-year player draft to make history.
After the Baltimore Orioles picked Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, , as expected, the Kansas City Royals chose Texas high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Witt’s father, Bobby, was selected third overall by the Texas Rangers in the 1985 draft out of the University of Oklahoma.
That makes the Witts the highest-picked father-son duo in the draft, topping Tom Grieve, who was No. 6 in 1966 by the Washington Senators, and Ben Grieve, No. 2 in 1994 by the Oakland A’s.
The younger Witt gave his father credit and then gave him some good-natured ribbing when talking to MLB Network after his selection.
“He has been there always for me, throwing me [batting practice], and it has been a blessing having him in my life,” said the younger Witt, who played for Colleyville Heritage High. Then smiling, he added, “And now I have him beat, too.”
Nobody was supposed to beat Rutschman as the top choice.
Last season, he helped lead Oregon State to the NCAA title and was named most outstanding player of the College World Series. A switch-hitter, he batted .411 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI, and a school-record 76 walks this season. His .575 on-base percentage leads the nation. As a freshman, he was a placekicker for Oregon State’s football team.
Only one pitcher was selected among the top 10 picks. Texas Christian University 6-foot-6 left-hander Nick Lodolo was selected seventh by the Cincinnati Reds. He went 6-5 with a 2.48 ERA, 125 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 98 innings this season for the Horned Frogs.
After Witt, Cal-Berkeley first baseman Andrew Vaughn, considered by many as the best hitter in the draft, was drafted third by the Chicago White Sox. Vaughn hit .381 with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, and a 1.260 OPS.
Vanderbilt outfielder J.J. Bleday was picked fourth by Miami; Riley Greene, a shortstop from Hagerty High in Florida, went fifth to Detroit; and shortstop C.J. Abrams of Blessed Trinity High in Georgia, went sixth to the San Diego Padres, before the Reds took Lodolo seventh.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung to Texas at No. 8; Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers at No. 9 to Atlanta, and Arizona State outfielder Hunter Bishop at No. 10 to the San Francisco Giants.
Seven of the top 10 picks were college players.
Selecting 14th, the Phillies chose UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott.
There were 78 selections on Monday, consisting of the first two rounds and compensation and competitive balance picks after both rounds.
The draft resumes Tuesday with rounds 3 through 10 and concludes Wednesday with rounds 11 through 40.