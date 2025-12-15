Adolis García is the new Nick Castellanos. That’s the simplest way to look at the Phillies agreeing to a one-year, $10 million contract with the former Rangers star on Monday. It’s true on a lot of different levels, including some that will make you scratch your head about why Dave Dombrowski decided to go in this direction. Not only is García likely to replace Castellanos in right field — his batting profile looks an awful lot like Castellanos’. Uncomfortably so.

Let’s make sure we keep things in context here. General managers can’t be picky at this particular price point. Any regular who is willing to sign a one-year deal for less than $20 million is self-evidently going to have some massive flaws. Basically, you are talking about two types of players:

Advertisement

Veterans who have done it before and could potentially bounce back to doing it again. Veterans who have never done it before but have shown flashes of being able to do it.

Dombrowski has always seemed to favor the first group of players. Whit Merrifield, Max Kepler, Austin Hays, Jordan Romano, etc. — all were brought into the fold with the hope that they could get back to a form they’d shown in previous seasons. García fits that mold.

» READ MORE: The Phillies are sticking with a veteran core in 2026. But this time the kids have to play too.

The best-case scenario for the Phillies is that García reemerges as the player he was in 2023, when he was an All-Star and then hit eight postseason home runs with a 1.108 OPS in 15 games as the Rangers won the World Series. His regular season batting line that season was .245/.328/.508 with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs. That’s quite nice.

García’s first three seasons in Texas looked a lot like what the Phillies were hoping for out of Castellanos when they signed him to a five-year, $100 million deal. Between 2021 and ’23, García averaged 32 home runs with a .226 isolated power percentage. Aaron Judge was the only right-handed hitting outfielder who hit more home runs than García in those three seasons. His Statcast numbers ranked in the top 10 of righty outfielders in all of the power metrics: Hard hit percentage (47.6, 10th), barrel percentage (13.4, 10th), exit velocity (91.7, 9th), etc.

Castellanos has never flashed that kind of power in his four seasons with the Phillies. His hard hit rate since 2022 is just 39.8, down from the 46.9% he posted in his walk year with the Reds. His 82 home runs are well shy of a total that let you accept his plate discipline struggles.

García has many of the same struggles. They are largely to blame for his back-to-back disappointing seasons, which led the Rangers to non-tender him rather than pay him a projected $12 million. After hitting 39 home runs in 2023, he hit just 44 combined in 2024-25. His batting line over those two seasons was .225/.278/.397. That’s still good enough for an OPS+ that was within range of league average. But without the power production, his lack of competitiveness at the plate can be a frustrating thing to watch, manage and play alongside.

At the same time, García’s plate discipline metrics aren’t as extreme as Castellanos’. His chase rate of 34.4% in 2024-25 was well above average, but also well shy of Castellanos’ 39.1%. Same goes for his overall swing percentage: 52.1%, compared with 58.4% for Castellanos. García is much more likely to swing-and-miss in the zone. You can live with that when he is hitting 30-plus homers. Not when he is hitting 19, as he did in 2025.

» READ MORE: Phillies give the incomparable Kyle Schwarber an incomparable contract, still need another big bat behind him

García hasn’t even been all that good against lefties. His .715 career OPS with the platoon advantage is a lot lower than you’d expect to see out of a power hitter of his profile. Last year, he hit just .199 with 44 strikeouts in 136 at-bats against lefties.

There aren’t a lot of bad gambles at the $10 million price point. I’m just not sure how realistic the upside is. García is coming off two disappointing seasons and was just non-tendered by a team that knows him quite well. If the Rangers didn’t think he was worth $10 million-$12 million, and the Phillies do, who is more likely to be correct?

Instead of García, the Phillies could have taken a chance on someone like Miguel Andujar, who finished last season on a tear for the Reds (1.035 OPS, seven home runs in 125 plate appearances over the last quarter of the season). A onetime top-100 prospect who had a big year with the Yankees in 2018 at the age of 23, Andujar has had less than 1,200 plate appearances over the last seven seasons. Heading into his 31-year-old season, he is young enough to think that he might still have his biggest season in front of him. At worst, he gives you a platoon bat (.807 career OPS vs lefties) with some positional versatility (third base and outfield). Although, you can argue that positional versatility doesn’t mean much if a guy can’t play any of the positions well.

Dombrowski would likely argue that there is a certain floor of value for a guy who has a track record of playing every day for competitive teams. He wouldn’t be wrong, either. García has five straight seasons of 500-plus plate appearances with an elite tool (power) and production that has been close to league average even in two straight disappointing seasons. The Phillies were clearly looking for someone who could play every day for them, presumably in right field, where Castellanos is almost certainly on his way out.

Whatever the Phillies ended up doing with this particular roster spot, it wasn’t going to be the kind of move you could judge on its own. The important question is the overall picture in the Phillies’ outfield. If they can find a way to bring back Harrison Bader, the unit will be a better one than it was a year ago. Even the player García was in 2024-25 is better than the player Castellanos has been lately.