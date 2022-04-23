On Friday evening, Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that Alec Bohm would be the team’s starting third baseman. Eleven days ago, this was not a given. Bohm had just made three errors in a game, and cursed the city of Philadelphia in frustration. He wasn’t hitting as well as rookie Bryson Stott and utility infielder Johan Camargo, and in an attempt to get Bohm at-bats, Girardi was finding creative ways to get him in the lineup (usually by pinch-hitting Bohm late in a game).

On April 23, Girardi has a vastly different puzzle to piece together. Camargo and Bohm are the Phillies’ best -- and most clutch -- hitters right now, and Stott hasn’t recorded a hit in his past 16 at-bats. He’s had just one walk over that span. With Didi Gregorius nursing a left hand contusion, Camargo has been filling in at shortstop, while Bohm has been playing third base every day. Stott, on the other hand, hasn’t gotten into a game since April 19 and hasn’t started since April 18.

When asked when Stott might get back in the lineup again, Girardi said he was unsure.

“With these two guys rolling, I’ve just kind of stuck with them,” he said. “It’s something we’ll talk about as we move forward here. It’s been a few days, but these other guys are playing so well, I’m not changing anything.”

When Girardi announced that the Phillies would be carrying both Bohm and Stott on their opening-day 28-man roster, a looming question was whether or not he’d be able to get both players at-bats. At the time, he said he was confident that he’d be able to, but also added that if Bohm and Stott are going to remain with the big league team, they’re going to have to have regular at-bats.

“It’s too soon to decide anything,” Girardi said. “We still really believe in him. We think he’s going to be a really good player. But right now, we’re just kind of riding this out. You know, he was playing a lot, and Bohm wasn’t playing a lot, and then Bohm got hot.”

Girardi added that pinch-hitting Stott to get him at-bats, similarly to the way he pinch-hit Bohm earlier, would not be an option.

“There aren’t a lot of choices,” he said. “My hope is that we can get him in there soon.”

“We knew that it could be difficult, but we felt that we could do it,” he added on the difficulty of getting both Bohm and Stott at-bats. “Would you love to get them each 500 at-bats? Yeah. But I don’t know that that’s possible. So we’ll just have to re-evaluate as we move forward.”

