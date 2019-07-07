“He has a chance to be a big-time hitter in the major leagues,” Manuel said. “I think his size will play up big for him in his career, especially if he improves defense. His bat is going to carry him and he’s going to be a big-league player. I think when it’s all said and done and his career balances out where it should be, I’m looking at a guy who is going to hit anywhere from .285 to .300 and hit anywhere from 25 to 30 to 40 home runs.”