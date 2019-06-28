Alec Bohm’s rapid rise this season through the minor leagues cost the Phillies prospect a chance to be an All-Star, but Friday afternoon brought an even better honor.
Bohm will represent the Phillies on July 7 at the Futures Game, an annual showcase of baseball’s top prospects that takes place two days before the major-league All-Star Game in Cleveland. The third baseman, drafted last June with the third overall pick out of Wichita State, has a .941 OPS this season in 298 plate appearances over three minor-league levels.
Bohm, who will turn 23 in August, opened the season with Class A Lakewood but moved to high-A Clearwater after just 22 games. He played 40 games with the Threshers before getting promoted earlier this month to double-A Reading. Bohm left Lakewood and Clearwater before their leagues named their All-Star rosters and arrived in Reading too late to make the Eastern League game.
Bohm homered Thursday night in his first home game with Reading. He has nine homers overall this season and is batting .331 with a .406 on-base percentage and 41 strikeouts and 34 walks. Bohm has made strides this year in the field and seems able to handle third base at the major-league level. If he keeps up this pace, he’ll be in Philly by next season.
The format for the Futures Game changed this year to pit the National League’s prospects against the American League’s instead of having Team USA vs. Team World. The game also was trimmed to seven innings and moved from the afternoon to a prime-time start of 7 p.m. on MLB Network.
Jim Thome will manage the American League team, with Charlie Manuel as his bench coach. Former Phillies player Nick Punto will coach first base.