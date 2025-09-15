Alec Bohm on track to return from the injured list Friday; Phillies hold off celebrating playoff berth

LOS ANGELES — The Phillies clinched a playoff spot while sitting on the team plane on Sunday night.

Mechanical issues kept the Phillies’ charter flight grounded several hours in Philadelphia after their series finale loss to the Kansas City Royals, before they ultimately switched to another plane for the cross-country flight. During that time, the San Francisco Giants lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 10-2, mathematically ensuring the Phillies a playoff spot.

There was no big celebration. This time, there wasn’t even a champagne toast after they learned the news. The Phillies are saving all of the hoopla for when they clinch the National League East title, which could be as soon as Monday night with a series-opening win over the Dodgers.

With the magic number at one, a Phillies win or Mets loss will secure the division. The Mets had an off day on Monday.

Even if that goal is checked off and the Phillies have their celebration in Los Angeles, there will still be more work to be done this week.

“It’s certainly a big series,” said manager Rob Thomson. “To maybe get some distance from them, for the bye, and also the tiebreaker, too. So I think it’s big that way, but I’m not sure if it’s measuring stick.”

Injury updates

Some reinforcements are on their way soon. Alec Bohm (left shoulder inflammation) went through a full workout on Monday in Los Angeles. He remains on track to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday when he is eligible.

Edmundo Sosa is not on the injured list, but has missed three games with right groin tightness. He also completed a full workout Monday, and if he recovers well, he could be back in the lineup Tuesday. In Sosa’s absence from the lineup, Bryson Stott has filled in at shortstop.

Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) remained in Philadelphia to continue his rehab. The Phillies remain optimistic that Turner may be able to return before the end of the regular season.

“Did a full workout today, did a little bit of jogging, hitting the cages, hand toss, ground balls,” Thomson said.

Jordan Romano (right middle finger inflammation) also remained in Philadelphia where he continues to receive treatment.

Extra bases

MLB announced Monday that Aaron Nola is the Phillies’ 2025 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which recognizes the player who best represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field. … Cristopher Sánchez (13-5, 2.57 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday against Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.75 ERA). It will mark Ohtani’s first time pitching against the Phillies in his career.