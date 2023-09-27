Someone tried to bring an emotional support alligator into the Phillies game

You’ve heard of Bark at the Park. Days celebrating cats also are a thing across Major League Baseball.

But there isn’t a Gator Day.

In a very Florida Man twist, an emotional support alligator reportedly was denied entrance to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, where the playoff-bound Phillies were set to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

An Instagram post showed the gator wearing a harness that read “Wally” on one side.

WallyGator is a working emotional support alligator owned by Jonestown resident Joie Henney, who can be seen holding Wally’s leash in the third photo above. The reptile has a sizable following on Instagram and TikTok.

Henney earlier told The Inquirer that Wally helps him battle depression and that “he likes to give hugs.” He said last year, when Wally was spotted splashing around at Love Park last summer, that the gator has never bitten anyone.

Animals are no stranger to sports arenas — think Rally Cat or any number of cameos by squirrels, birds, and other creatures — but, at least for today, it looks like Wally will have to cheer on the Phils from home.