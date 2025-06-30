Andrew Painter, Eduardo Tait to play in Futures Game; no Phillies voted as All-Star finalists

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has repeatedly maintained that top prospect Andrew Painter’s MLB debut is targeted for “July-ish.”

With July around the corner, the Phillies have yet to set a more specific date for Painter’s long-awaited promotion. However, Painter will officially be pitching in a major league ballpark on July 12, representing the Phillies in the MLB Futures Game.

Painter, ranked the Phillies’ No. 1 overall prospect by MLBPipeline, was selected for the National League roster for the game, which will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta. Joining Painter will be catcher Eduardo Tait, the Phillies’ No. 4 prospect.

Painter has a 4.18 ERA in 2025, across four starts for low-A Clearwater and nine starts for triple-A Lehigh Valley. He has 57 strikeouts across 51⅔ innings pitched.

Tait, 18, is slashing .256/.328/.449 in 65 games for Clearwater this year.

Delco native Kevin McGonigle, the Detroit Tigers’ No. 2 overall prospect, was named to the American League roster. McGonigle, an infielder, attended Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast.

Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller represented the Phillies at the Futures Game last season. Aaron Nola (2015), Alec Bohm (2019), and Bryson Stott (2021) are current Phillies who have played in past years.

No finalists

A year after sending a franchise-record eight players to the 2024 All-Star game, the Phillies don’t have a single position player finalist for the National League roster.

The top two vote-getters for each position and top six outfielders advanced to Phase 2 of the voting, which started Monday. J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber finished third in voting for NL catcher, first baseman, and designated hitter, respectively. Alec Bohm and Trea Turner finished fourth in voting for third baseman and shortstop.

As the top two vote-getters overall for each league, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge have already secured their starting spots. The rest of the starters will be determined when Phase 2 voting concludes noon on Wednesday.