Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter takes it ‘nice and easy’ in facing hitters for the first time in spring training

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two years ago, before a throng of team officials and curious major leaguers, Andrew Painter reared back and threw with maximum effort the first time he faced hitters in live batting practice.

“That,” he said Friday, “led to some problems.”

It was different now. The audience for the Phillies’ top prospect still included such notables as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rob Thomson, and Cole Hamels. But 19 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Painter eased into his 20-pitch session against three batters: Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh.

“Got to take it nice and easy,” Painter said. “First one. The biggest thing is health. Walk out of there feeling good. I’ll be here. I’ll throw a couple more, so just kind of build off every one.”

To be clear, Painter is healthy. That much was evident when he returned to the mound in October and dominated hitters in the Arizona Fall League.

But because he didn’t pitch for two years, the Phillies will cap his innings. They don’t want to shut him down before the end of the season, so they put him on a slower spring progression. He’s expected to stay in Florida after the season opens, then move through the minors before likely making his major league debut.

Painter’s ETA: “July-ish,” according to the intentionally vague timetable outlined by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

So everything about Painter’s spring training has been deliberate. He hasn’t floored it with his fastball in bullpen sessions. He’s working on a new grip for his changeup. He uncorked four pitches — fastball, slider, curveball, changeup — on Friday, then got feedback from the hitters.

Marsh made a point of noting Painter’s changeup.

“The swings will tell you a lot,” Painter said. “Small sample size today, but my biggest takeaway was I thought the changeup was pretty good. That’s something I’ve been working on. Threw a couple to Marsh, and he said it looked pretty good.”

Most of the Phillies’ most-touted prospects — shortstop Aidan Miller, center fielder Justin Crawford, right-handers Moisés Chace and Mick Abel — have been sent to minor league camp. Painter remains in the major league clubhouse, lockering between Zack Wheeler and lefty reliever Matt Strahm, a few feet from Aaron Nola.

It’s a reminder that the Phillies expect Painter to have an impact in the majors later this season.

Painter also has interacted with Hamels, who has made two visits to camp as a guest instructor and an analyst on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s telecasts. If nothing else, Hamels is a valuable resource. Painter is the Phillies’ most hyped pitching prospect since Hamels two decades ago.

Hamels recalled Friday that the Phillies put him on a similarly delayed spring training plan in 2006. He pitched only 35 innings the previous year after breaking his left hand in an altercation in a bar before the season and dealing with back spasms in the second half.

Rather than breaking camp with a team in 2006, he stayed in Florida. He made one start in low-A, four at high-A, and three in triple A before the Phillies brought him to the majors. He pitched 49 innings in the minors and 132⅓ in the big leagues.

The plan for Painter isn’t identical, but it is similar.

“It makes you feel more comfortable, right?” Painter said. “You look at it and you have a plan in front of you, and you look at a guy who has gone through similar situations and how everything worked out for them. I’d say it worked out all right.”

Yeah, Hamels turned out OK. He’s due to appear on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time later this year.

Painter joined his fellow prospects Friday for “Spring Breakout,” MLB’s aptly named annual prospect showcase. He signed autographs on the concourse before the game, then took a seat in the dugout.

Surely, he must have wished the Phillies would let him throw a few pitches.

All in due time. For now, live batting practice must suffice.

“I mean, I’ll take any game action,” Painter said. “But, you know, I’ve got to take what I can get.”