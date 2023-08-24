Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for rest of season because of a tear; Mike Trout back on IL, Angels GM says

Millville’s finest won’t be playing against the Phillies and his longtime friend Bryce Harper in the upcoming series between the two teams.

“Mike Trout is going back on the IL,” said Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian on Wednesday night. “He tried to swing yesterday and it didn’t go well. So we’re going to put him back on the IL and see how that goes; give him some rest.”

Trout had just returned from a hamate fracture on Tuesday.

Minasian had more bad injury news to deliver, as he also informed the media that Shohei Ohtani, the dual-threat hitter and pitcher, won’t pitch for the rest of the season because of a tear in an elbow ligament.

The Angels don’t yet know whether Ohtani will need surgery to repair the UCL ligament.

Ohtani left the mound in the middle of an at-bat during the second inning Wednesday in a doubleheader opener because of arm fatigue.

Ohtani had a 2-2 count on Cincinnati Reds third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand when the Angels’ training staff came out to check on him following a 94 mph fastball. Ohtani headed off the mound after a brief discussion, having thrown just 26 pitches in the first game of a doubleheader.

Information from AP contributed to this story.