The forecast for Sunday? A 100 percent chance of tears.
Former Phillie Roy Halladay will become the latest major-league star to be inducted posthumously into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Joining him in the 2019 class are Harold Baines, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Mariano Rivera and Lee Smith.
The ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. Follow along here for updates.
Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, our newsletter for Phillies fans by Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber. Click here to sign up.